Who is the Top Investor In Zscaler Inc. (ZS)?

Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) is 33.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.00 and a high of $89.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The ZS stock was last observed hovering at around $60.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.13% off its average median price target of $65.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.35% off the consensus price target high of $89.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -67.54% lower than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $61.99, the stock is 19.92% and 12.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.59 million and changing 1.86% at the moment leaves the stock 5.42% off its SMA200. ZS registered -12.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $53.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $50.56.

The stock witnessed a 20.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.31%, and is 4.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.07% over the week and 9.77% over the month.

Zscaler Inc. (ZS) has around 1480 employees, a market worth around $8.28B and $360.10M in sales. and $360.10M in sales Fwd P/E is 255.10. Profit margin for the company is -17.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 77.11% and -30.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.70%).

Zscaler Inc. (ZS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zscaler Inc. (ZS) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zscaler Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/03/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.02 with sales reaching $106.21M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 62.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 37.20% year-over-year.

Zscaler Inc. (ZS) Top Institutional Holders

362 institutions hold shares in Zscaler Inc. (ZS), with 58.91M shares held by insiders accounting for 45.54% while institutional investors hold 74.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 133.59M, and float is at 70.44M with Short Float at 16.66%. Institutions hold 40.65% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.09 million shares valued at $283.02 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.71% of the ZS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.04 million shares valued at $187.7 million to account for 3.12% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Allianz Asset Management GmbH which holds 3.86 million shares representing 2.98% and valued at over $179.32 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 2.89% of the shares totaling 3.74 million with a market value of $173.76 million.

Zscaler Inc. (ZS) Insider Activity

A total of 70 insider transactions have happened at Zscaler Inc. (ZS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 46 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Brown Andrew William Fraser, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Brown Andrew William Fraser sold 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 25 at a price of $65.00 per share for a total of $390000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7651.0 shares.

Zscaler Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 24 that Sinha Amit (President of R&D and CTO) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 24 and was made at $62.41 per share for $624072.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 269749.0 shares of the ZS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 18, Schlossman Robert (Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 1,264 shares at an average price of $44.00 for $55616.0. The insider now directly holds 89,060 shares of Zscaler Inc. (ZS).