Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying Bilibili Inc. (BILI)?

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) is 29.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.23 and a high of $29.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The BILI stock was last observed hovering at around $23.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.64% off its average median price target of $27.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.09% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -1.95% lower than the price target low of $23.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.06, the stock is 2.01% and -1.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.79 million and changing 2.73% at the moment leaves the stock 31.75% off its SMA200. BILI registered 33.30% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 74.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.70.

The stock witnessed a -8.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.22%, and is 5.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.21% over the week and 8.77% over the month.

Bilibili Inc. (BILI) has around 3033 employees, a market worth around $8.11B and $958.60M in sales. and $958.60M in sales Profit margin for the company is -19.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 81.86% and -17.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.60%).

Bilibili Inc. (BILI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bilibili Inc. (BILI) is a “Buy”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bilibili Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.09 with sales reaching $2.18B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -50.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 53.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 992.30% in year-over-year returns.

Bilibili Inc. (BILI) Top Institutional Holders

201 institutions hold shares in Bilibili Inc. (BILI), with 78.73M shares held by insiders accounting for 24.00% while institutional investors hold 57.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 337.03M, and float is at 202.92M with Short Float at 8.76%. Institutions hold 43.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. with over 10.22 million shares valued at $190.21 million. The investor’s holdings represent 24.32% of the BILI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Alibaba Group Holding Ltd with 10.0 million shares valued at $186.2 million to account for 23.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are IDG-Accel China Growth Fund III Associates, LP which holds 9.11 million shares representing 21.70% and valued at over $169.7 million, while Yiheng Capital, LLC holds 19.29% of the shares totaling 8.1 million with a market value of $150.88 million.