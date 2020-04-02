Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying V.F. Corporation (VFC)?

V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) is -51.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $45.07 and a high of $100.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The VFC stock was last observed hovering at around $54.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.4% off its average median price target of $84.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.93% off the consensus price target high of $108.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are 17.49% higher than the price target low of $59.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $48.68, the stock is -18.51% and -33.65% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.77 million and changing -9.99% at the moment leaves the stock -42.43% off its SMA200. VFC registered -40.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $68.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $84.18.

The stock witnessed a -31.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -51.15%, and is -16.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.46% over the week and 9.12% over the month.

V.F. Corporation (VFC) has around 75000 employees, a market worth around $20.59B and $12.26B in sales. and $12.26B in sales Current P/E ratio is 14.57 and Fwd P/E is 14.33. Profit margin for the company is 10.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.01% and -51.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.40%).

V.F. Corporation (VFC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for V.F. Corporation (VFC) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

V.F. Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.35 with sales reaching $2.59B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 407.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -16.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -19.40% in year-over-year returns.

V.F. Corporation (VFC) Top Institutional Holders

1,301 institutions hold shares in V.F. Corporation (VFC), with 28.85M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.31% while institutional investors hold 87.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 423.00M, and float is at 365.87M with Short Float at 2.05%. Institutions hold 80.91% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. with over 79.42 million shares valued at $7.92 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 20.12% of the VFC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 29.71 million shares valued at $2.96 billion to account for 7.53% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 21.55 million shares representing 5.46% and valued at over $2.15 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.42% of the shares totaling 17.45 million with a market value of $1.74 billion.

V.F. Corporation (VFC) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at V.F. Corporation (VFC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Wu Veronica, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Wu Veronica bought 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 at a price of $71.00 per share for a total of $35500.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1495.0 shares.

V.F. Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 11 that Rendle Steven E (Chairman, President & CEO) sold a total of 155,582 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 11 and was made at $91.40 per share for $14.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 232031.0 shares of the VFC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 11, OTIS CLARENCE JR (Director) disposed off 16,930 shares at an average price of $91.14 for $1.54 million. The insider now directly holds 16,221 shares of V.F. Corporation (VFC).

V.F. Corporation (VFC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) that is trading -58.74% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -17.71% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.84 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.06.