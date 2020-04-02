Why has Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP) dropped -1.39 in last trading?

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE: CCEP) is -27.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.35 and a high of $58.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The CCEP stock was last observed hovering at around $37.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.52%.

Currently trading at $37.01, the stock is -5.64% and -22.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.21 million and changing -1.39% at the moment leaves the stock -29.70% off its SMA200. CCEP registered -27.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $45.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $51.06.

The stock witnessed a -29.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.26%, and is 20.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.18% over the week and 8.40% over the month.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP) has around 23300 employees, a market worth around $16.84B and $13.25B in sales. and $13.25B in sales Current P/E ratio is 14.42 and Fwd P/E is 11.63. Distance from 52-week low is 30.55% and -37.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.40%).

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 28.60% this year.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP) Top Institutional Holders

3 institutions hold shares in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP), with institutional investors hold 5.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 455.01M, and float is at 201.73M with Short Float at 1.13%. Institutions hold 5.65% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital World Investors with over 27.24 million shares valued at $1.39 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 5.98% of the CCEP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 12.09 million shares valued at $614.89 million to account for 2.65% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 5.1 million shares representing 1.12% and valued at over $259.34 million, while Investec Asset Management Ltd holds 0.94% of the shares totaling 4.3 million with a market value of $218.86 million.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. (COKE) that is trading -31.58% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 14.47% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.95 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.2.