Why should you buy stock in Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI)?

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI) is -10.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.34 and a high of $7.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The AGI stock was last observed hovering at around $5.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.36% off its average median price target of $7.14 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.4% off the consensus price target high of $10.19 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -4.89% lower than the price target low of $5.11 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.36, the stock is -0.83% and -9.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.48 million and changing 7.20% at the moment leaves the stock -10.72% off its SMA200. AGI registered 8.72% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -7.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.72.

The stock witnessed a -12.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.96%, and is -8.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.72% over the week and 18.57% over the month.

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) has around 1800 employees, a market worth around $2.10B and $683.10M in sales. and $683.10M in sales Current P/E ratio is 22.33 and Fwd P/E is 24.36. Distance from 52-week low is 60.48% and -31.06% from its 52-week high.

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alamos Gold Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.06 with sales reaching $147.86M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 650.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.80% in year-over-year returns.

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) Top Institutional Holders

284 institutions hold shares in Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI), with 950.33k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.24% while institutional investors hold 83.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 391.08M, and float is at 389.36M with Short Float at 1.69%. Institutions hold 82.95% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 44.66 million shares valued at $268.87 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.40% of the AGI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Franklin Resources, Inc with 19.18 million shares valued at $115.49 million to account for 4.90% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 12.48 million shares representing 3.19% and valued at over $75.16 million, while Beutel, Goodman & Company Ltd holds 2.91% of the shares totaling 11.42 million with a market value of $68.73 million.

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kellogg Company (K) that is trading 8.41% up over the past 12 months. Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) is 16.67% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -52.13% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 10.01 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.65.