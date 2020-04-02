Why should you buy stock in Arconic Inc. (ARNC)?

Arconic Inc. (NYSE: ARNC) is -77.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.38 and a high of $34.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The ARNC stock was last observed hovering at around $16.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -9.14%.

Currently trading at $6.92, the stock is -63.75% and -73.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.54 million and changing -56.91% at the moment leaves the stock -74.53% off its SMA200. ARNC registered -64.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -72.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.95.

The stock witnessed a -75.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -77.51%, and is -57.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 38.52% over the week and 17.83% over the month.

Arconic Inc. (ARNC) has around 41700 employees, a market worth around $3.20B and $14.19B in sales. and $14.19B in sales Current P/E ratio is 7.05 and Fwd P/E is 2.86. Profit margin for the company is 3.30%. Distance from 52-week low is -39.19% and -79.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.90%).

Arconic Inc. (ARNC) Analyst Forecasts

Arconic Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.5 with sales reaching $3.36B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.80% in year-over-year returns.

Arconic Inc. (ARNC) Top Institutional Holders

772 institutions hold shares in Arconic Inc. (ARNC), with 3.19M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.73% while institutional investors hold 87.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 463.10M, and float is at 432.73M with Short Float at 1.68%. Institutions hold 86.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 42.85 million shares valued at $1.32 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.83% of the ARNC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Elliott Management Corporation with 41.57 million shares valued at $1.28 billion to account for 9.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 33.92 million shares representing 7.78% and valued at over $1.04 billion, while First Pacific Advisors, LP holds 5.21% of the shares totaling 22.72 million with a market value of $698.97 million.

Arconic Inc. (ARNC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ramundo Katherine H, the company’s EVP, CLO and Corp Secretary. SEC filings show that Ramundo Katherine H sold 32,733 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 27 at a price of $30.57 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123209.0 shares.

Arconic Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 25 that MYERS TIMOTHY DONALD (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 29,849 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 25 and was made at $30.82 per share for $919902.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23759.0 shares of the ARNC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 20, Myron W Paul (Vice President and Controller) disposed off 10,188 shares at an average price of $30.67 for $312494.0. The insider now directly holds 80,931 shares of Arconic Inc. (ARNC).