Why should you buy stock in Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI)?

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) is 57.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.25 and a high of $7.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The CEMI stock was last observed hovering at around $5.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.04% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.4% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -43.2% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.16, the stock is 89.59% and 82.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.05 million and changing 39.84% at the moment leaves the stock 42.72% off its SMA200. CEMI registered 17.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 26.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.66.

The stock witnessed a 78.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 57.02%, and is 46.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.48% over the week and 21.86% over the month.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) has around 295 employees, a market worth around $116.99M and $34.50M in sales. and $34.50M in sales Profit margin for the company is -39.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 218.22% and -9.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-30.50%).

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.25 with sales reaching $8.23M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -48.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.90% in year-over-year returns.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) Top Institutional Holders

54 institutions hold shares in Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI), with 3.35M shares held by insiders accounting for 18.90% while institutional investors hold 54.22% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.34M, and float is at 14.38M with Short Float at 2.18%. Institutions hold 43.97% of the Float.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Potthoff John Gary, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Potthoff John Gary bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 11 at a price of $4.44 per share for a total of $44400.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 37772.0 shares.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 24 that Esfandiari Javan sold a total of 9,744 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 24 and was made at $6.95 per share for $67727.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 108773.0 shares of the CEMI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 23, Esfandiari Javan disposed off 12,956 shares at an average price of $7.15 for $92582.0. The insider now directly holds 118,517 shares of Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI).

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) that is 7.12% higher over the past 12 months. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (BIO) is 8.32% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 13.47% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 271510.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.27.