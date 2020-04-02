Why should you buy stock in Rio Tinto Group (RIO)?

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) is -25.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.35 and a high of $63.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The RIO stock was last observed hovering at around $45.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.39% off its average median price target of $55.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.69% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 19.69% higher than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $44.17, the stock is 3.10% and -10.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.89 million and changing -3.05% at the moment leaves the stock -17.53% off its SMA200. RIO registered -26.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $46.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $52.79.

The stock witnessed a -9.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.59%, and is -0.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.19% over the week and 5.93% over the month.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) has around 46000 employees, a market worth around $76.09B and $43.17B in sales. and $43.17B in sales Current P/E ratio is 9.06 and Fwd P/E is 10.56. Profit margin for the company is 18.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.95% and -30.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.40%).

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rio Tinto Group (RIO) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rio Tinto Group is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/16/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -38.10% this year.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Top Institutional Holders

507 institutions hold shares in Rio Tinto Group (RIO), with 64.77k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.00% while institutional investors hold 8.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.72B, and float is at 1.07B with Short Float at 0.64%. Institutions hold 8.10% of the Float.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) that is trading -51.91% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 23.31% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.23 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.91.