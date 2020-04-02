Why should you buy stock in Yandex N.V. (YNDX)?

Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ: YNDX) is -25.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.93 and a high of $48.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The YNDX stock was last observed hovering at around $34.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.62% off its average median price target of $3432.37 for the next 12 months. It is also 99.2% off the consensus price target high of $4066.61 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 98.8% higher than the price target low of $2701.41 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.43, the stock is -4.14% and -20.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.85 million and changing -4.76% at the moment leaves the stock -16.25% off its SMA200. YNDX registered -7.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -6.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $38.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $39.02.

The stock witnessed a -18.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.43%, and is -2.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.49% over the week and 6.17% over the month.

Yandex N.V. (YNDX) has around 9588 employees, a market worth around $11.29B and $2.27B in sales. and $2.27B in sales Current P/E ratio is 65.38 and Fwd P/E is 17.40. Profit margin for the company is 7.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.11% and -33.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.30%).

Yandex N.V. (YNDX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Yandex N.V. (YNDX) is a “Buy”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Yandex N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $27.28 with sales reaching $49.03B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -72.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 28.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8,412.70% in year-over-year returns.

Yandex N.V. (YNDX) Top Institutional Holders

515 institutions hold shares in Yandex N.V. (YNDX), with 11.22M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.40% while institutional investors hold 86.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 348.26M, and float is at 282.76M with Short Float at 2.59%. Institutions hold 83.86% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Invesco Ltd. with over 16.58 million shares valued at $721.18 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.77% of the YNDX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Harding Loevner LLC with 16.47 million shares valued at $716.11 million to account for 5.73% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital World Investors which holds 10.61 million shares representing 3.69% and valued at over $461.23 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 3.47% of the shares totaling 9.97 million with a market value of $433.5 million.

Yandex N.V. (YNDX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Blucora Inc. (BCOR) that is trading -66.72% down over the past 12 months. Facebook Inc. (FB) is -8.38% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 68.4% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.31 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.56.