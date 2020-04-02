Will Affimed N.V. (AFMD) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) is -41.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.42 and a high of $4.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The AFMD stock was last observed hovering at around $1.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $1.59, the stock is -11.16% and -30.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.11 million and changing 0.63% at the moment leaves the stock -41.10% off its SMA200. AFMD registered -61.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.1087 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.6000.

The stock witnessed a -33.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -41.97%, and is -1.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.63% over the week and 11.82% over the month.

Affimed N.V. (AFMD) has around 110 employees, a market worth around $122.00M and $44.30M in sales. and $44.30M in sales Profit margin for the company is -26.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.97% and -63.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-43.40%).

Affimed N.V. (AFMD) Analyst Forecasts

Affimed N.V. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.2 with sales reaching $1.84M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 53.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -25.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -92.80% in year-over-year returns.

Affimed N.V. (AFMD) Top Institutional Holders

122 institutions hold shares in Affimed N.V. (AFMD), with 4.68M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.50% while institutional investors hold 63.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 76.73M, and float is at 70.52M with Short Float at 6.42%. Institutions hold 59.03% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is NEA Management Company, LLC with over 6.13 million shares valued at $16.79 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.82% of the AFMD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 5.8 million shares valued at $15.9 million to account for 9.30% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 4.51 million shares representing 7.22% and valued at over $12.34 million, while Stonepine Capital Management, LLC holds 6.43% of the shares totaling 4.01 million with a market value of $10.99 million.

Affimed N.V. (AFMD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Aduro BioTech Inc. (ADRO) that is trading -39.95% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.31% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.68 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.2.