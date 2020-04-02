News

Will Affimed N.V. (AFMD) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

By Richard Addington

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) is -41.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.42 and a high of $4.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The AFMD stock was last observed hovering at around $1.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $1.59, the stock is -11.16% and -30.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.11 million and changing 0.63% at the moment leaves the stock -41.10% off its SMA200. AFMD registered -61.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.1087 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.6000.

The stock witnessed a -33.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -41.97%, and is -1.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.63% over the week and 11.82% over the month.

Affimed N.V. (AFMD) has around 110 employees, a market worth around $122.00M and $44.30M in sales. and $44.30M in sales Profit margin for the company is -26.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.97% and -63.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-43.40%).

Affimed N.V. (AFMD) Analyst Forecasts

Affimed N.V. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.2 with sales reaching $1.84M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 53.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -25.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -92.80% in year-over-year returns.

Affimed N.V. (AFMD) Top Institutional Holders

122 institutions hold shares in Affimed N.V. (AFMD), with 4.68M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.50% while institutional investors hold 63.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 76.73M, and float is at 70.52M with Short Float at 6.42%. Institutions hold 59.03% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is NEA Management Company, LLC with over 6.13 million shares valued at $16.79 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.82% of the AFMD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 5.8 million shares valued at $15.9 million to account for 9.30% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 4.51 million shares representing 7.22% and valued at over $12.34 million, while Stonepine Capital Management, LLC holds 6.43% of the shares totaling 4.01 million with a market value of $10.99 million.

Affimed N.V. (AFMD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Aduro BioTech Inc. (ADRO) that is trading -39.95% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.31% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.68 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.2.

News

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) Vs. Rollins Inc. (ROL): Which Is Riskier?

Andrew Francis - 0
Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (NYSE: FBHS) shares are -41.14% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.34% or -$0.92 lower...
Read more
News

Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – SunPower Corporation (SPWR), International Paper Company (IP)

Sue Brooks - 0
SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) shares are -37.18% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.38% or $0.16 higher in the latest trading...
Read more
News

Summarizing The Case For Ecolab Inc. (ECL), FedEx Corporation (FDX)

Winifred Gerald - 0
Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL) shares are -21.16% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.72% or $5.46 higher in the latest trading...
Read more

Read More

Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL) stock Surged by 1.74 yesterday

Industry Winifred Gerald - 0
Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL) is -43.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.27 and a high of...
Read more

Major Institutional Investor Trades Millions of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SNP)

Finance Sue Brooks - 0
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (NYSE: SNP) is -8.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $51.72 and...
Read more

Recent

Check out this: Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) is on the verge of a huge rally

Markets Andrew Francis - 0
Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG) is -15.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.30 and a high...
Read more

The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: NIKE Inc. (NKE), Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL)

Industry Richard Addington - 0
NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE) shares are -12.78% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.45% or -$2.22 lower in the latest trading...
Read more

What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – McCormick & Company Incorporated (MKC), Orange S.A. (ORAN)

Companies Andrew Francis - 0
McCormick & Company Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) shares are -10.72% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.21% or $7.5 higher in the...
Read more

About Us

Categories

Companies

Finance

Industry

Markets

Pages

Privacy Policy

Our Team

Contact Us