Will Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI) is -81.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.06 and a high of $11.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The GCI stock was last observed hovering at around $1.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.29% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.2% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 76.2% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.19, the stock is -53.42% and -74.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.22 million and changing -19.59% at the moment leaves the stock -83.62% off its SMA200. GCI registered -88.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -86.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.5823 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.7043.

The stock witnessed a -70.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -81.35%, and is -30.41% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 25.03% over the week and 25.96% over the month.

Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) has around 21255 employees, a market worth around $157.45M and $1.87B in sales. and $1.87B in sales Fwd P/E is 2.33. Profit margin for the company is -6.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.26% and -89.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.60%).

Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gannett Co. Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.19 with sales reaching $964.45M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -732.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 105.90% year-over-year.

Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) Top Institutional Holders

295 institutions hold shares in Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI), with 6.9M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.28% while institutional investors hold 99.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 132.31M, and float is at 124.09M with Short Float at 19.66%. Institutions hold 93.93% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 19.43 million shares valued at $123.93 million. The investor’s holdings represent 32.12% of the GCI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 12.99 million shares valued at $82.84 million to account for 21.47% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 9.77 million shares representing 16.15% and valued at over $62.31 million, while Cooperman, Leon G. holds 12.47% of the shares totaling 7.54 million with a market value of $48.14 million.

Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 40 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Louis John Jeffry, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Louis John Jeffry bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $3.30 per share for a total of $165000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 163914.0 shares.

Gannett Co. Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 05 that MILLER MARIA M (Director) bought a total of 25,638 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 05 and was made at $3.90 per share for $99988.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33638.0 shares of the GCI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 05, SHEEHAN KEVIN M (Director) acquired 50,000 shares at an average price of $3.90 for $195000.0. The insider now directly holds 98,070 shares of Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI).