A Boring Article About 2 Active Stocks: Avantor Inc. (AVTR), Carvana Co. (CVNA)

Avantor Inc. (NYSE: AVTR) shares are -31.90% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.92% or $0.58 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +85.73% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -36.26% down YTD and -33.01% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 2.23% and -23.75% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 07, 2020, Citigroup recommended the AVTR stock is a Buy, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Initiated the stock as a Overweight on January 08, 2020. 19 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the AVTR stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 19 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 14 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $12.36 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $19.72. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 37.32.

Earnings Forecast

For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.72, up 2.80% from $0.58 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.01 and $0.21. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.89 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 53 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 2 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 218,914,356 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 20,100. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 791,213 and 20,000 in purchases and sales respectively.

The EVP, IMEA had earlier sold another 20,000 AVTR shares valued at $350800.0 on Feb 18. The shares were sold at $17.54 per share.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA), on the other hand, is trading around $46.61 with a market cap of $8.16B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $91.76 and spell out a more modest performance – a 49.2% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$2.26 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 43 times at Carvana Co. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 6 times and accounting for 80,000 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,082,626 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 37 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -31.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.03M shares after the latest sales, with -43.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 49.34M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Carvana Co. having a total of 317 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 6.02 million shares worth more than $553.87 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, FMR, LLC held 11.90% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Spruce House Investment Management LLC, with the investment firm holding over 5.6 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $515.48 million and represent 11.08% of shares outstanding.