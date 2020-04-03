A Boring Article About 2 Active Stocks: Continental Resources Inc. (CLR), Alcoa Corporation (AA)

Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE: CLR) shares are -75.69% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 11.65% or $0.87 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -75.58% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -16.18% and -53.09% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 24, 2020, Barclays recommended the CLR stock is a Equal Weight, while earlier, Piper Sandler had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 25, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $8.34 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $22.90. The forecasts give the Continental Resources Inc. stock a price target range of $40.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 79.15% or -734.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 5.80% in the current quarter to $0.18, down from the $0.58 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0, down -30.80% from $2.25 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.92 and $0.61. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.98 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 31 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 16 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,807,077 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 2,004,891. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 765,168 and 75,297 in purchases and sales respectively.

McNabb John T II, a Director at the company, bought 1,000 shares worth $9327.0 at $9.33 per share on Mar 20. The Director had earlier bought another 2,000 CLR shares valued at $17610.0 on Mar 23. The shares were bought at $8.81 per share. Owen Steven K (SVP, Land) bought 12,500 shares at $8.03 per share on Mar 13 for a total of $100380.0 while BERRY WILLIAM B, (Chief Executive Officer) bought 110,000 shares on Mar 11 for $950950.0 with each share fetching $8.65.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA), on the other hand, is trading around $6.08 with a market cap of $1.18B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $15.89 and spell out a more modest performance – a 61.74% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.84 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 21 times at Alcoa Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 13 times and accounting for 366,275 shares. Insider sales totaled 18,675 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 8 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 9.34M shares after the latest sales, with 4.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.30% with a share float percentage of 184.93M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alcoa Corporation having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with over 19.45 million shares worth more than $418.42 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Capital Research Global Investors held 10.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 16.7 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $359.16 million and represent 8.98% of shares outstanding.