A Boring Article About 2 Active Stocks: New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB), Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI)

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) shares are -29.37% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.85% or -$0.16 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -28.41% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -16.35% and -27.68% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 30, 2020, B. Riley FBR recommended the NYCB stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Piper Sandler had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on February 10, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $8.49 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $11.79. The forecasts give the New York Community Bancorp Inc. stock a price target range of $14.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $10.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 39.36% or 19.14%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 5.30% in the current quarter to $0.19, up from the $0.19 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.86, up 8.80% from $0.77 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.19 and $0.23. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.96 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 50 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 17 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 787,391 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 500,893. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 273,952 and 130,533 in purchases and sales respectively.

Savarese Lawrence J., a Director at the company, bought 3,000 shares worth $29043.0 at $9.68 per share on Mar 13. The Director had earlier bought another 2,000 NYCB shares valued at $20400.0 on Mar 17. The shares were bought at $10.20 per share.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI), on the other hand, is trading around $0.41 with a market cap of $34.02M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 1 times at Guardion Health Sciences Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 1 times and accounting for 2,000 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 6.16M shares after the latest sales, with 0.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.00% with a share float percentage of 73.41M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Guardion Health Sciences Inc. having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sabby Management, LLC with over 1.99 million shares worth more than $439282.0. As of Dec 30, 2019, Sabby Management, LLC held 2.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Barclays PLC, with the investment firm holding over 209832.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $46228.0 and represent 0.28% of shares outstanding.