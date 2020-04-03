A Boring Article About 2 Active Stocks: ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO), Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) shares are 17.13% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.91% or $1.03 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 15.30% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 5.93% and 5.27% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On May 10, 2018, CLSA recommended the ZTO stock is a Underperform, while earlier, UBS had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on April 23, 2019. 20 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the ZTO stock is a “Strong Sell. 1 of the 20 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 16 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $27.35 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $198.04. The forecasts give the ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. stock a price target range of $228.57 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $140.23. The two limits represent an upside potential of 88.03% or 80.5%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 8.80% in the current quarter to $1.11, up from the $0.17 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $7.45, up 18.70% from $6.75 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.91 and $2.52. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $9.17 for the next year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS), on the other hand, is trading around $18.17 with a market cap of $1.07B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $32.90 and spell out a more modest performance – a 44.77% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.52 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

GOOS’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $104.23 million. This represented a 69.57% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $342.51 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.81 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.70 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2018), the total assets figure advanced to $858.97 million from $875.41 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $61.9 million, significantly higher than the $56.31 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $37.12 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.72% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 58.41M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Canada Goose Holdings Inc. having a total of 277 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FIL LTD with over 5.52 million shares worth more than $200.05 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, FIL LTD held 9.40% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Ameriprise Financial, Inc., with the investment firm holding over 4.5 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $163.14 million and represent 7.67% of shares outstanding.