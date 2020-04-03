A focus on opportunistic stocks: Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM), Anthem Inc. (ANTM)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: BAM) shares are -24.84% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.37% or $1.21 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -24.94% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -0.55% and -31.39% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 11, 2020, Deutsche Bank recommended the BAM stock is a Hold, while earlier, Keefe Bruyette had Downgrade the stock as a Mkt Perform on March 30, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $28.96 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $70.10. The forecasts give the Brookfield Asset Management Inc. stock a price target range of $51.33 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $23.33. The two limits represent an upside potential of 43.58% or -24.13%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 188.20% in the current quarter to $0.46, up from the $0.39 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2, up 21.00% from $1.73 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.5 and $0.56. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.33 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT IN, a 10% Owner at the company, sold 20,801,471 shares worth $533.56 million at $25.65 per share on Dec 03. The 10% Owner had earlier sold another 20,801,471 BAM shares valued at $533.56 million on Dec 03. The shares were sold at $25.65 per share. BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT IN (Director by Deputization) sold 1,900,000 shares at $23.75 per share on Jun 21 for a total of $45.13 million while BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT IN, (Director by Deputization) sold 1,900,000 shares on Jun 21 for $45.13 million with each share fetching $23.75.

Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM), on the other hand, is trading around $211.39 with a market cap of $56.38B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $342.57 and spell out a more modest performance – a 38.29% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $22.4 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 45 times at Anthem Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 27 times and accounting for 255,646 shares. Insider sales totaled 112,802 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 18 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 9.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 502.14k shares after the latest sales, with 74.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.40% with a share float percentage of 251.11M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Anthem Inc. having a total of 1,518 institutions that hold shares in the company.