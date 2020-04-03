A focus on opportunistic stocks: iBio Inc. (IBIO), Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR)

iBio Inc. (NYSE: IBIO) shares are 313.65% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.63% or -$0.05 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +390.48% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -69.71% down YTD and 247.97% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -14.17% and -52.31% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.03 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $3.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 65.67.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 1 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 121,976 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 121,976 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR), on the other hand, is trading around $34.81 with a market cap of $8.76B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.7 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

QSR’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $350.0 million. This represented a 76.34% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.48 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.78 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.92 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2018), the total assets figure advanced to $22.36 billion from $22.25 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.48 billion, significantly higher than the $1.17 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.41 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 15 times at Restaurant Brands International Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 13 times and accounting for 238,882 shares. Insider sales totaled 64,105 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 11.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 9.96M shares after the latest sales, with 0.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.47% with a share float percentage of 251.54M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Restaurant Brands International Inc. having a total of 626 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Royal Bank of Canada with over 17.25 million shares worth more than $1.1 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Royal Bank of Canada held 5.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital World Investors, with the investment firm holding over 15.82 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.01 billion and represent 5.30% of shares outstanding.