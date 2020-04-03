Finance

A focus on opportunistic stocks: Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG), Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (XOG)

By Winifred Gerald

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: SMFG) shares are -36.17% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.64% or $0.03 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -36.68% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -12.57% and -24.08% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 04, 2016, Citigroup recommended the SMFG stock is a Sell, while earlier, Macquarie had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on May 25, 2016. 1 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $4.73 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $11.77. The forecasts give the Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. stock a price target range of $11.82 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $6.82. The two limits represent an upside potential of 59.98% or 30.65%.

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG), on the other hand, is trading around $0.40 with a market cap of $63.23M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $1.48 and spell out a more modest performance – a 72.97% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.01 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 10 times at Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 244,259 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 10 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -10.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 10.39M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.30% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 95.60M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. having a total of 199 institutions that hold shares in the company.

