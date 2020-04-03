A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU)

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU) is -53.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.00 and a high of $16.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The FCAU stock was last observed hovering at around $6.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $6.81, the stock is -18.31% and -38.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.84 million and changing -0.15% at the moment leaves the stock -48.56% off its SMA200. FCAU registered -50.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.14.

The stock witnessed a -44.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -54.84%, and is -11.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.57% over the week and 6.57% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 2.56. Distance from 52-week low is 13.50% and -58.09% from its 52-week high.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.25 with sales reaching $22.99B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -16.70% in year-over-year returns.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) Top Institutional Holders

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx with over 17.69 million shares valued at $271.0 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.14% of the FCAU Shares outstanding. As of Aug 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard International Growth Fund with 13.74 million shares valued at $180.51 million to account for 0.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund which holds 6.73 million shares representing 0.43% and valued at over $93.06 million, while Fidelity Advisor New Insights Fund holds 0.31% of the shares totaling 4.81 million with a market value of $70.67 million.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tesla Inc. (TSLA) that is trading 55.74% up over the past 12 months. Ford Motor Company (F) is -52.25% down on the 1-year trading charts.