A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC) is -62.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.39 and a high of $28.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The TMHC stock was last observed hovering at around $9.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.75%.

Currently trading at $8.25, the stock is -34.84% and -60.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.43 million and changing -8.33% at the moment leaves the stock -63.62% off its SMA200. TMHC registered -52.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -67.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.46.

The stock witnessed a -65.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -62.48%, and is -30.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.93% over the week and 15.67% over the month.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC) has around 2300 employees, a market worth around $1.18B and $4.76B in sales. and $4.76B in sales Current P/E ratio is 3.50 and Fwd P/E is 2.45. Profit margin for the company is 5.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.11% and -71.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.70%).

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.36 with sales reaching $1.24B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 31.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 42.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 37.60% in year-over-year returns.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC) Top Institutional Holders

335 institutions hold shares in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC), with 1.6M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.42% while institutional investors hold 90.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 142.45M, and float is at 132.54M with Short Float at 2.45%. Institutions hold 89.36% of the Float.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC) Insider Activity

A total of 58 insider transactions have happened at Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Terracciano Joseph, the company’s Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Terracciano Joseph bought 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $14.15 per share for a total of $7075.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 847.0 shares.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that Terracciano Joseph (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $14.11 per share for $7055.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 347.0 shares of the TMHC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 25, Terracciano Joseph (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 3,259 shares at an average price of $26.48 for $86289.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC).

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) that is trading -46.66% down over the past 12 months. D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) is -22.18% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -22.76% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.58 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.59.