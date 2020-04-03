A Pair of Stock To Put On Your Watchlist: Fitbit Inc. (FIT), VEON Ltd. (VEON)

Fitbit Inc. (NYSE: FIT) shares are 0.15% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.60% or -$0.04 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 1.86% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 0.46% and 1.70% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 22, 2019, Wedbush recommended the FIT stock is a Neutral, while earlier, DA Davidson had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on February 28, 2019.

The stock currently trades at $6.58 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $7.35. The forecasts give the Fitbit Inc. stock a price target range of $7.35 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $7.35. The two limits represent an upside potential of 10.48% or 10.48%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -500.00% in the current quarter to -$0.16, down from the -$0.15 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.43, down -1.80% from -$0.51 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.37 and -$0.11. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.35 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 122 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 46 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 4,807,140 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 4,527,460. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 310,155 and 523,073 in purchases and sales respectively.

MISSAN ANDY, a EVP, General Counsel, Sect. at the company, sold 6,814 shares worth $40884.0 at $6.00 per share on Mar 16. The EVP of Operations had earlier sold another 140,000 FIT shares valued at $864318.0 on Mar 16. The shares were sold at $6.17 per share. KISLING RONALD W (Chief Financial Officer) sold 200,000 shares at $6.17 per share on Mar 16 for a total of $1.23 million while MISSAN ANDY, (EVP, General Counsel, Sect.) sold 115,140 shares on Feb 24 for $738013.0 with each share fetching $6.41.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON), on the other hand, is trading around $1.50 with a market cap of $2.63B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $3.42 and spell out a more modest performance – a 56.14% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.31 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 39.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 26.80% with a share float percentage of 1.75B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with VEON Ltd. having a total of 191 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 53.67 million shares worth more than $135.78 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Morgan Stanley held 3.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Prosperity Capital Management Limited, with the investment firm holding over 52.39 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $132.55 million and represent 3.00% of shares outstanding.