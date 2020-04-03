A Pair of Stock To Put On Your Watchlist: Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU), Yandex N.V. (YNDX)

Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE: PRU) shares are -50.26% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.79% or -$0.37 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -50.83% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -14.68% and -39.57% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 25, 2019, Citigroup recommended the PRU stock is a Sell, while earlier, RBC Capital Mkts had Downgrade the stock as a Sector Perform on March 20, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the PRU stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $46.63 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $86.07. The forecasts give the Prudential Financial Inc. stock a price target range of $110.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $47.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 57.61% or 0.79%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 15.30% in the current quarter to $2.89, down from the $3 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $11.76, up 2.10% from $11.69 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $2.58 and $3.18. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $12.88 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 25 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 22 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 283,831 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 158,067. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 216,686 and 140,857 in purchases and sales respectively.

Woods Candace, a Senior Vice President at the company, sold 1,494 shares worth $140914.0 at $94.32 per share on Feb 20. The Senior Vice President had earlier sold another 8,200 PRU shares valued at $722994.0 on Feb 24. The shares were sold at $88.17 per share. SULLIVAN ANDREW F (Executive Vice President) sold 4,299 shares at $93.33 per share on Feb 19 for a total of $401205.0 while Lowrey Charles F, (Chief Executive Officer) sold 33,603 shares on Feb 12 for $3.24 million with each share fetching $96.32.

Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX), on the other hand, is trading around $32.61 with a market cap of $11.36B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $3680.72 and spell out a more modest performance – a 99.11% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $104.99 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.60% with a share float percentage of 282.76M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Yandex N.V. having a total of 512 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 16.58 million shares worth more than $721.18 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Invesco Ltd. held 5.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Harding Loevner LLC, with the investment firm holding over 16.47 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $716.11 million and represent 5.73% of shares outstanding.