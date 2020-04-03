A Pair of Stock To Put On Your Watchlist: Ring Energy Inc. (REI), Trimble Inc. (TRMB)

Ring Energy Inc. (NYSE: REI) shares are -78.79% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.34% or $0.02 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -78.87% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -19.32% and -58.52% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 17, 2020, Johnson Rice recommended the REI stock is a Accumulate, while earlier, Alliance Global Partners had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 18, 2020. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.90 to suggest that the REI stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.56 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $1.00. The forecasts give the Ring Energy Inc. stock a price target range of $4.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $0.75. The two limits represent an upside potential of 87.56% or 25.33%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 21.40% in the current quarter to $0.07, down from the $0.19 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.08, down -32.60% from $0.58 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.06 and $0.03. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.05 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 39 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 18 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,045,100 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 430,325. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Hoffman Kelly W., a CEO at the company, bought 22,000 shares worth $35200.0 at $1.60 per share on Sep 11. The CEO had earlier bought another 10,000 REI shares valued at $14700.0 on Sep 13. The shares were bought at $1.47 per share. Rochford Living Trust Lloyd Ti (Director) bought 12,500 shares at $1.63 per share on Sep 11 for a total of $20375.0 while Broaddrick William Randall, (Chief Financial Officer) bought 25,000 shares on Sep 10 for $42250.0 with each share fetching $1.69.

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB), on the other hand, is trading around $29.89 with a market cap of $7.68B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $38.78 and spell out a more modest performance – a 22.92% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.93 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 97 times at Trimble Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 44 times and accounting for 778,389 shares. Insider sales totaled 733,421 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 53 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -9.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.28M shares after the latest sales, with 38.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.40% with a share float percentage of 248.83M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Trimble Inc. having a total of 651 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 25.55 million shares worth more than $1.07 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 10.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 23.88 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $995.37 million and represent 9.54% of shares outstanding.