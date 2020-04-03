A Pair of Stock To Put On Your Watchlist: YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI), CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP)

YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YETI) shares are -51.32% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.26% or -$1.13 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -51.49% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -23.53% and -44.29% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 21, 2020, ROTH Capital recommended the YETI stock is a Buy, while earlier, Citigroup had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 03, 2020. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.60 to suggest that the YETI stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 11 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $16.93 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $35.85. The forecasts give the YETI Holdings Inc. stock a price target range of $50.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $19.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 66.14% or 10.89%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 11.60% in the current quarter to $0.1, up from the $0.08 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.25, up 8.80% from $1.2 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.08 and $0.39. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.53 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 25 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 48 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 377,327 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 25,125,478. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 189,318 and 12,592,789 in purchases and sales respectively.

Barksdale Bryan C., a SVP, GC and Secretary at the company, sold 20,000 shares worth $641000.0 at $32.05 per share on Feb 20. The SVP, Operations had earlier sold another 1,122 YETI shares valued at $36274.0 on Feb 21. The shares were sold at $32.33 per share. CORTEC GROUP GP, LLC (10% Owner) sold 11,277,068 shares at $31.85 per share on Feb 20 for a total of $359.17 million while Seiders Roy J, (Director) sold 1,142,350 shares on Feb 20 for $36.38 million with each share fetching $31.85.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. (NYSE:CNP), on the other hand, is trading around $14.13 with a market cap of $7.10B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $22.87 and spell out a more modest performance – a 38.22% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.45 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 28 times at CenterPoint Energy Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 15 times and accounting for 199,481 shares. Insider sales totaled 27,441 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 13 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 989.42k shares after the latest sales, with 22.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.20% with a share float percentage of 501.56M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CenterPoint Energy Inc. having a total of 850 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 59.62 million shares worth more than $1.63 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 42.92 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.17 billion and represent 8.54% of shares outstanding.