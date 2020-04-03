A peek at Xilinx Inc. (XLNX): Who has invested in It?

Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) is -19.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $67.68 and a high of $141.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The XLNX stock was last observed hovering at around $76.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.46% off its average median price target of $90.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.04% off the consensus price target high of $120.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are -9.93% lower than the price target low of $72.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $79.15, the stock is 4.54% and -5.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.79 million and changing 3.21% at the moment leaves the stock -18.89% off its SMA200. XLNX registered -38.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $80.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $91.19.

The stock witnessed a -5.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.13%, and is -1.41% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.51% over the week and 7.16% over the month.

Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) has around 4433 employees, a market worth around $21.02B and $3.23B in sales. and $3.23B in sales Current P/E ratio is 23.61 and Fwd P/E is 24.06. Profit margin for the company is 27.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.95% and -44.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.10%).

Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) is a “Overweight”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Xilinx Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.69 with sales reaching $753.47M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 31.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -9.00% in year-over-year returns.

Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) Top Institutional Holders

1,164 institutions hold shares in Xilinx Inc. (XLNX), with 452.88k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.18% while institutional investors hold 84.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 265.58M, and float is at 248.39M with Short Float at 2.75%. Institutions hold 84.83% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 30.34 million shares valued at $2.97 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.19% of the XLNX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 23.33 million shares valued at $2.28 billion to account for 9.37% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 10.92 million shares representing 4.39% and valued at over $1.07 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.20% of the shares totaling 10.46 million with a market value of $1.02 billion.

Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Boppana Vamsi, the company’s SVP, Central Engineering. SEC filings show that Boppana Vamsi sold 151 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 18 at a price of $96.26 per share for a total of $14535.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5150.0 shares.

Xilinx Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 04 that Patterson John Michael (Director) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 04 and was made at $96.36 per share for $96359.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20282.0 shares of the XLNX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 04, Gillai Saar (Director) disposed off 3,400 shares at an average price of $96.65 for $328616.0. The insider now directly holds 7,712 shares of Xilinx Inc. (XLNX).

Xilinx Inc. (XLNX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) that is trading -9.52% down over the past 12 months. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is -23.41% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -16.11% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.93 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.75.