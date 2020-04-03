ADT Inc. (ADT) picks momentum as shares drop -11.80%

ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT) is -48.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.40 and a high of $8.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The ADT stock was last observed hovering at around $4.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.9% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 41.29% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.11, the stock is -10.23% and -29.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.62 million and changing 0.49% at the moment leaves the stock -33.72% off its SMA200. ADT registered -33.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -30.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.5311 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.9034.

The stock witnessed a -39.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -45.71%, and is -11.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.57% over the week and 11.20% over the month.

ADT Inc. (ADT) has around 17500 employees, a market worth around $3.09B and $5.13B in sales. and $5.13B in sales Fwd P/E is 3.75. Profit margin for the company is -8.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.70% and -54.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.50%).

ADT Inc. (ADT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ADT Inc. (ADT) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ADT Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.18 with sales reaching $1.25B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 30.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.80% in year-over-year returns.

ADT Inc. (ADT) Top Institutional Holders

234 institutions hold shares in ADT Inc. (ADT), with 14.68M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.91% while institutional investors hold 98.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 751.80M, and float is at 738.31M with Short Float at 4.91%. Institutions hold 96.25% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. with over 634.8 million shares valued at $5.03 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 83.54% of the ADT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Miller Value Partners, LLC with 15.72 million shares valued at $124.69 million to account for 2.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 10.2 million shares representing 1.34% and valued at over $80.88 million, while Harris Associates L.P. holds 1.26% of the shares totaling 9.54 million with a market value of $75.63 million.

ADT Inc. (ADT) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at ADT Inc. (ADT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 23 times.