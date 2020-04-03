Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) makes -8.97% fall – What does that mean for its investors?

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE: AAP) is -44.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $71.33 and a high of $182.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The AAP stock was last observed hovering at around $89.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.76% off its average median price target of $126.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.88% off the consensus price target high of $180.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are 6.94% higher than the price target low of $95.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $88.41, the stock is -13.37% and -27.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.03 million and changing -0.85% at the moment leaves the stock -39.80% off its SMA200. AAP registered -48.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $116.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $145.79.

The stock witnessed a -33.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -44.54%, and is -8.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.90% over the week and 9.92% over the month.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) has around 39000 employees, a market worth around $6.22B and $9.71B in sales. and $9.71B in sales Current P/E ratio is 12.93 and Fwd P/E is 9.29. Profit margin for the company is 5.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.95% and -51.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.30%).

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.25 with sales reaching $2.86B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.10% in year-over-year returns.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) Top Institutional Holders

746 institutions hold shares in Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP), with 244.85k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.36% while institutional investors hold 103.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 70.34M, and float is at 68.95M with Short Float at 3.21%. Institutions hold 102.64% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 7.4 million shares valued at $1.19 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.69% of the AAP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.72 million shares valued at $755.26 million to account for 6.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ClearBridge Investments, LLC which holds 4.16 million shares representing 6.01% and valued at over $666.66 million, while Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC holds 5.58% of the shares totaling 3.86 million with a market value of $618.58 million.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) Insider Activity

A total of 55 insider transactions have happened at Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 42 times.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include MarineMax Inc. (HZO) that is trading -55.46% down over the past 12 months. U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. (PRTS) is 63.11% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 14.41% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.9 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.65.