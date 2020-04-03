AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) Vs. Astrotech Corporation (ASTC): Those Ticking Clocks

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE: AIM) shares are 387.13% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -9.25% or -$0.27 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 334.43% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 29.27% and 11.34% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

The stock currently trades at $2.65 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $3.83. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 30.81.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -16.50% in the current quarter to -$0.37, up from the -$1.32 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$3.06, down -61.90% from -$9.68 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.42 and -$0.25. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$1 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 65 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,320,977 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC), on the other hand, is trading around $2.55 with a market cap of $15.45M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $25.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 89.8% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Astrotech Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.98M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 37.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.40% with a share float percentage of 3.98M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Astrotech Corporation having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company.