Akorn Inc. (AKRX) And Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) Among Headliners

Akorn Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRX) shares are -86.00% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.37% or $0.01 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -84.21% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -71.62% and -78.94% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 17, 2018, Piper Jaffray recommended the AKRX stock is a Overweight, while earlier, SunTrust had Initiated the stock as a Hold on March 20, 2019.

The stock currently trades at $0.21 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $2.00. The forecasts give the Akorn Inc. stock a price target range of $8.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $2.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 97.38% or 89.5%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -600.00% in the current quarter to -$0.05, up from the -$0.1 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.05, down -1.00% from -$0.17 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.07 and $0.13. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.32 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 19 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 6 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 818,025 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 127,348. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 100,000 and 124,893 in purchases and sales respectively.

Kafer Jonathan, a EVP & Chief Commercial Officer at the company, sold 11,088 shares worth $11310.0 at $1.02 per share on Mar 06. The EVP, Global Operations had earlier sold another 54,629 AKRX shares valued at $30592.0 on Mar 13. The shares were sold at $0.56 per share. MEYER STEVEN J (Director) bought 15,000 shares at $0.99 per share on Mar 03 for a total of $14850.0 while MEYER STEVEN J, (Director) bought 85,000 shares on Mar 02 for $91800.0 with each share fetching $1.08.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE), on the other hand, is trading around $12.96 with a market cap of $2.81B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $29.67 and spell out a more modest performance – a 56.32% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.54 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 18 times at Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 33,728,607 shares. Insider sales totaled 124,790,438 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 14.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 141.85M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 72.46% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.40% with a share float percentage of 53.69M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. having a total of 117 institutions that hold shares in the company.