Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) picks momentum as shares drop -24.10%

Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK) is -63.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.02 and a high of $72.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The ALK stock was last observed hovering at around $26.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.69%.

Currently trading at $24.66, the stock is -25.68% and -51.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.05 million and changing -6.41% at the moment leaves the stock -60.11% off its SMA200. ALK registered -57.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -60.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $44.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $61.45.

The stock witnessed a -50.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -63.83%, and is -24.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.89% over the week and 15.27% over the month.

Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) has around 24134 employees, a market worth around $3.30B and $8.78B in sales. and $8.78B in sales Current P/E ratio is 3.99 and Fwd P/E is 3.99. Profit margin for the company is 8.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.18% and -65.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.00%).

Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alaska Air Group Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.61 with sales reaching $1.82B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 75.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.90% in year-over-year returns.

Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) Top Institutional Holders

715 institutions hold shares in Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK), with 535.9k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.44% while institutional investors hold 90.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 133.69M, and float is at 122.38M with Short Float at 4.65%. Institutions hold 90.50% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 13.53 million shares valued at $916.35 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.00% of the ALK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 8.86 million shares valued at $600.06 million to account for 7.21% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 7.46 million shares representing 6.07% and valued at over $505.09 million, while Primecap Management Company holds 4.91% of the shares totaling 6.04 million with a market value of $409.08 million.

Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) Insider Activity

A total of 66 insider transactions have happened at Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SANDVIK HELVI KAY, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SANDVIK HELVI KAY sold 421 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 27 at a price of $31.73 per share for a total of $13367.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8977.0 shares.

Alaska Air Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 23 that SANDVIK HELVI KAY (Director) bought a total of 421 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 23 and was made at $23.68 per share for $9974.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9398.0 shares of the ALK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 04, SCHNEIDER ANDREA L (VP PEOPLE) disposed off 1,450 shares at an average price of $70.28 for $101911.0. The insider now directly holds 10,268 shares of Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK).

Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) that is trading -60.21% down over the past 12 months. Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) is -65.34% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.07% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.06 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.18.