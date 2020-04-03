Alkermes plc (ALKS) And FTS International Inc. (FTSI) Among Headliners

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) shares are -31.27% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.86% or $0.12 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -29.05% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -2.57% and -31.07% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 14, 2020, JP Morgan recommended the ALKS stock is a Neutral, while earlier, H.C. Wainwright had Reiterated the stock as a Neutral on February 14, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $14.02 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $21.50. The forecasts give the Alkermes plc stock a price target range of $28.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $16.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 49.93% or 12.38%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 27.70% in the current quarter to -$0.06, up from the -$0.17 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.26, down -10.70% from $0.71 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.07 and $0.19. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.52 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 45 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 40 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,068,790 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 928,342. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 357,290 and 250,763 in purchases and sales respectively.

LANDINE MICHAEL J, a SVP, Corp Dev., Alkermes, Inc. at the company, sold 25,000 shares worth $347718.0 at $13.91 per share on Mar 24. The Director and CEO, Alkermes plc had earlier sold another 75,000 ALKS shares valued at $1.08 million on Mar 26. The shares were sold at $14.36 per share. POPS RICHARD F (Director and CEO, Alkermes plc) sold 75,000 shares at $14.47 per share on Mar 19 for a total of $1.09 million while LANDINE MICHAEL J, (SVP, Corp Dev., Alkermes, Inc.) sold 25,000 shares on Mar 17 for $338506.0 with each share fetching $13.54.

FTS International Inc. (NYSE:FTSI), on the other hand, is trading around $0.25 with a market cap of $29.55M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $1.13 and spell out a more modest performance – a 77.88% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.4 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 5 times at FTS International Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 1 times and accounting for 52,500 shares. Insider sales totaled 110,142 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 4 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 35.86M shares after the latest sales, with 0.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.10% with a share float percentage of 59.35M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with FTS International Inc. having a total of 111 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited with over 41.62 million shares worth more than $43.28 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited held 38.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Korea Investment Corporation, with the investment firm holding over 3.61 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.75 million and represent 3.37% of shares outstanding.