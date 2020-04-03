Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) Vs. MicroVision Inc. (MVIS): Which Is Riskier?

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) shares are -75.65% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.82% or $0.24 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -75.75% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -61.90% and -67.42% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 31, 2020, Jefferies recommended the AMRN stock is a Hold, while earlier, Oppenheimer had Upgrade the stock as a Perform on March 31, 2020. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the AMRN stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $5.22 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $28.45. The forecasts give the Amarin Corporation plc stock a price target range of $51.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 89.76% or -30.5%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 200.00% in the current quarter to -$0.08, down from the -$0.07 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.11, up 57.90% from -$0.07 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.09 and -$0.01. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.51 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 1 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 1 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 6,400 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 6,400. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS), on the other hand, is trading around $0.22 with a market cap of $29.91M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $1.13 and spell out a more modest performance – a 80.53% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.13 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 14 times at MicroVision Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 11 times and accounting for 752,403 shares. Insider sales totaled 128,528 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 3 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.06M shares after the latest sales, with 66.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.80% with a share float percentage of 108.20M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MicroVision Inc. having a total of 65 institutions that hold shares in the company.