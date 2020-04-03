Analysts suggest Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) could spike -31.76% in a year

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LW) is -42.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.06 and a high of $96.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The LW stock was last observed hovering at around $51.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.12% off its average median price target of $56.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.74% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -10.84% lower than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $49.88, the stock is -17.03% and -37.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.21 million and changing -2.20% at the moment leaves the stock -34.57% off its SMA200. LW registered -31.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -32.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $73.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $80.52.

The stock witnessed a -43.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -40.68%, and is -15.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.56% over the week and 10.20% over the month.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) has around 7600 employees, a market worth around $7.49B and $3.94B in sales. and $3.94B in sales Current P/E ratio is 14.52 and Fwd P/E is 15.25. Profit margin for the company is 12.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.70% and -48.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.90%).

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/21/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.3 with sales reaching $814.42M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 36.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -18.80% in year-over-year returns.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) Top Institutional Holders

869 institutions hold shares in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW), with 1.2M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.82% while institutional investors hold 89.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 150.15M, and float is at 144.90M with Short Float at 2.81%. Institutions hold 88.56% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 16.59 million shares valued at $1.43 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.36% of the LW Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 13.98 million shares valued at $1.2 billion to account for 9.57% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital Research Global Investors which holds 10.93 million shares representing 7.48% and valued at over $939.9 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.63% of the shares totaling 6.76 million with a market value of $581.55 million.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Smith Michael Jared, the company’s Senior Vice President. SEC filings show that Smith Michael Jared sold 5,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 21 at a price of $91.22 per share for a total of $501727.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59505.0 shares.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 09 that Miller Sharon L. (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 3,943 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 09 and was made at $91.15 per share for $359387.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 52832.0 shares of the LW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 09, MADARIETA BERNADETTE M (Vice President and Controller) disposed off 3,472 shares at an average price of $91.47 for $317573.0. The insider now directly holds 11,332 shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW).

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW): Who are the competitors?

