Analysts suggest Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) could spike -64.91% in a year

By Richard Addington

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) is -56.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.96 and a high of $6.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The NEPT stock was last observed hovering at around $1.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $4.15 for the next 12 months. It is also 79.9% off the consensus price target high of $5.97 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 42.03% higher than the price target low of $2.07 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.20, the stock is -5.85% and -34.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.85 million and changing 17.65% at the moment leaves the stock -63.79% off its SMA200. NEPT registered -64.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -66.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.5731 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.6659.

The stock witnessed a -43.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -55.39%, and is -3.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.93% over the week and 17.22% over the month.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) has around 74 employees, a market worth around $113.95M. Distance from 52-week low is 25.00% and -81.74% from its 52-week high.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2020.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) Top Institutional Holders

77 institutions hold shares in Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT), with 16.52M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.40% while institutional investors hold 23.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 94.95M, and float is at 65.91M with Short Float at 14.51%. Institutions hold 19.61% of the Float.

