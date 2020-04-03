Finance

Analysts suggest Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) could spike 11.90% in a year

By Sue Brooks

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) is -21.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.04 and a high of $23.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The RAD stock was last observed hovering at around $13.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.84% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -0.92% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -505.5% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.11, the stock is -20.37% and -15.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.14 million and changing -13.19% at the moment leaves the stock 19.27% off its SMA200. RAD registered 11.90% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 76.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.52.

The stock witnessed a -29.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.60%, and is -14.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.69% over the week and 18.06% over the month.

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) has around 53100 employees, a market worth around $645.58M and $21.58B in sales. and $21.58B in sales Fwd P/E is 54.06. Profit margin for the company is -1.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 140.28% and -49.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.20%).

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) is a “Underweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.60, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rite Aid Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/16/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.15 with sales reaching $5.59B over the same period., but quarterly earnings will post 0.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.80% in year-over-year returns.

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) Top Institutional Holders

224 institutions hold shares in Rite Aid Corporation (RAD), with 1.53M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.86% while institutional investors hold 48.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 53.31M, and float is at 53.25M with Short Float at 29.71%. Institutions hold 47.56% of the Float.

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 3 times.

