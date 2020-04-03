Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS), Dow Inc. (DOW)

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ: AXAS) shares are -60.69% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 26.26% or $0.03 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -60.47% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 20.21% and -35.36% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 09, 2020, Stifel recommended the AXAS stock is a Hold, while earlier, Canaccord Genuity had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on March 10, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $0.14. The forecasts give the Abraxas Petroleum Corporation stock a price target range of $1.23 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $0.10. The two limits represent an upside potential of 88.62% or -40.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -33.30% in the current quarter to $0.02, up from the $0.02 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.08, down -11.00% from $0.18 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.01 and $0.11. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.08 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 16 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 330,739 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 247,660 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

WATSON ROBERT L G, a President/CEO at the company, bought 35,380 shares worth $9906.0 at $0.28 per share on Feb 07. The VP – Contracts and Marketing had earlier bought another 35,380 AXAS shares valued at $9906.0 on Feb 07. The shares were bought at $0.28 per share. Schwartz Dirk A (VP – Business Development) bought 35,380 shares at $0.28 per share on Feb 07 for a total of $9906.0 while Krog George William Jr, (VP Chief Accounting Officer) bought 35,380 shares on Feb 07 for $9906.0 with each share fetching $0.28.

Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW), on the other hand, is trading around $28.03 with a market cap of $21.63B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $40.65 and spell out a more modest performance – a 31.05% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.28 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 38 times at Dow Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 18 times and accounting for 206,682 shares. Insider sales totaled 168,930 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 20 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.26M shares after the latest sales, with 17.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.90% with a share float percentage of 742.13M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dow Inc. having a total of 1,681 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 60.48 million shares worth more than $3.31 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 46.55 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.55 billion and represent 6.27% of shares outstanding.