Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – Oceaneering International Inc. (OII), Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET)

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII) shares are -79.75% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 10.22% or $0.28 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -79.57% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -21.56% and -70.91% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 09, 2020, Evercore ISI recommended the OII stock is a In-line, while earlier, Wolfe Research had Downgrade the stock as a Peer Perform on March 19, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $3.02 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $9.43. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 67.97.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 114.30% in the current quarter to -$0.24, up from the -$0.24 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.78, up 4.30% from -$0.84 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.66 and -$0.01. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.56 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 37 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 9 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 630,916 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 37,498. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 519,669 and 34,619 in purchases and sales respectively.

BARRETT STEPHEN P, a Sr. V.P., Asset Integrity at the company, bought 10,000 shares worth $23360.0 at $2.34 per share on Mar 16. The Director had earlier bought another 30,000 OII shares valued at $91500.0 on Mar 16. The shares were bought at $3.05 per share. SILVA ERIC A (Sr. VP, Operations Support) bought 21,500 shares at $2.35 per share on Mar 16 for a total of $50506.0 while Lawrence David K, (Sr. V.P., Gen.Counsel and Sec.) bought 8,000 shares on Mar 13 for $26392.0 with each share fetching $3.30.

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET), on the other hand, is trading around $1.35 with a market cap of $1.91M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.63% with a share float percentage of 0.29M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Safe-T Group Ltd having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company.