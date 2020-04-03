Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – SunPower Corporation (SPWR), International Paper Company (IP)

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) shares are -37.18% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.38% or $0.16 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -37.42% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -23.20% and -46.91% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 04, 2020, ROTH Capital recommended the SPWR stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Cowen had Downgrade the stock as a Market Perform on February 13, 2020. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.20 to suggest that the SPWR stock is a “Hold. 2 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $4.90 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $8.19. The forecasts give the SunPower Corporation stock a price target range of $11.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.40. The two limits represent an upside potential of 55.45% or -11.36%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 9.50% in the current quarter to -$0.2, up from the -$0.41 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.01, up 11.30% from -$0.29 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.23 and $0.17. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.33 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 75 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 62 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 6,394,246 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 3,251,198. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 6,173,185 and 2,918,865 in purchases and sales respectively.

Richards Douglas J., a EVP, Administration at the company, sold 12,928 shares worth $117516.0 at $9.09 per share on Mar 04. The EVP & General Counsel had earlier sold another 39,517 SPWR shares valued at $358814.0 on Mar 06. The shares were sold at $9.08 per share. Sial Manavendra (EVP and CFO) sold 12,711 shares at $10.00 per share on Feb 19 for a total of $127110.0 while Sial Manavendra, (EVP and CFO) sold 5,084 shares on Feb 18 for $42096.0 with each share fetching $8.28.

International Paper Company (NYSE:IP), on the other hand, is trading around $30.48 with a market cap of $12.10B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $42.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 27.43% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.68 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 40 times at International Paper Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 18 times and accounting for 352,851 shares. Insider sales totaled 150,321 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 22 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 964.63k shares after the latest sales, with 45.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.90% with a share float percentage of 391.09M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with International Paper Company having a total of 1,162 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 46.84 million shares worth more than $2.16 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 37.92 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.75 billion and represent 9.67% of shares outstanding.