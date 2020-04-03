Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – Valero Energy Corporation (VLO), Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG)

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) shares are -55.69% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.22% or $0.5 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +33.87% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -57.67% down YTD and -56.38% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -8.99% and -35.31% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 26, 2020, Jefferies recommended the VLO stock is a Buy, while earlier, CFRA had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on March 27, 2020. 21 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the VLO stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 21 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 18 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $41.50 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $86.94. The forecasts give the Valero Energy Corporation stock a price target range of $122.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $52.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 65.98% or 20.19%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 31.50% in the current quarter to $0.71, up from the $0.34 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.13, down -22.60% from $5.7 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$1.45 and $3.8. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $6.31 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 29 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 40 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 583,241 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 295,508. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 428,744 and 188,813 in purchases and sales respectively.

WEISENBURGER RANDALL J, a Director at the company, bought 45,000 shares worth $2.13 million at $47.31 per share on Mar 12. The Director had earlier bought another 1,310 VLO shares valued at $57402.0 on Mar 13. The shares were bought at $43.82 per share.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG), on the other hand, is trading around $17.42 with a market cap of $7.73B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $38.35 and spell out a more modest performance – a 54.58% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.6 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CFG’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 68.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $494.0 million. This represented a 67.09% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.5 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.03 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.99 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.7 billion, significantly lower than the $1.77 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.57 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 58 times at Citizens Financial Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 45 times and accounting for 417,770 shares. Insider sales totaled 191,000 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 13 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 32.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.9M shares after the latest sales, with 28.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 425.53M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Citizens Financial Group Inc. having a total of 959 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 52.31 million shares worth more than $2.12 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 12.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 40.29 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.64 billion and represent 9.43% of shares outstanding.