Are we looking at the next cheap bargain in Biogen Inc. (BIIB)?

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) is 2.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $215.77 and a high of $374.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The BIIB stock was last observed hovering at around $293.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 11.2%.

Currently trading at $304.47, the stock is 2.91% and -0.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.22 million and changing 3.82% at the moment leaves the stock 12.98% off its SMA200. BIIB registered 31.58% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $309.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $285.91.

The stock witnessed a -7.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.48%, and is -0.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.91% over the week and 7.30% over the month.

Biogen Inc. (BIIB) has around 7400 employees, a market worth around $54.46B and $14.38B in sales. and $14.38B in sales Current P/E ratio is 9.67 and Fwd P/E is 9.37. Profit margin for the company is 41.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.11% and -18.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (30.50%).

Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Biogen Inc. (BIIB) is a “Hold”. 32 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 18 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Biogen Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $7.76 with sales reaching $3.42B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 44.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.70% in year-over-year returns.

Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Top Institutional Holders

1,554 institutions hold shares in Biogen Inc. (BIIB), with 1.1M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.63% while institutional investors hold 90.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 178.87M, and float is at 172.97M with Short Float at 2.06%. Institutions hold 90.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 15.66 million shares valued at $4.65 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.00% of the BIIB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Primecap Management Company with 15.19 million shares valued at $4.51 billion to account for 8.73% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 13.87 million shares representing 7.97% and valued at over $4.12 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.73% of the shares totaling 8.23 million with a market value of $2.44 billion.

Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Insider Activity

A total of 59 insider transactions have happened at Biogen Inc. (BIIB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SHERWIN STEPHEN A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SHERWIN STEPHEN A sold 2,434 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $295.22 per share for a total of $718574.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14353.0 shares.

Biogen Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 02 that Posner Brian S (Director) sold a total of 1,055 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 02 and was made at $292.35 per share for $308429.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6995.0 shares of the BIIB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 02, DENNER ALEXANDER J (Director) acquired 38,000 shares at an average price of $231.24 for $8.79 million. The insider now directly holds 643,000 shares of Biogen Inc. (BIIB).

Biogen Inc. (BIIB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) that is trading -48.04% down over the past 12 months. Sanofi (SNY) is -1.36% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.34% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.37 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.9.