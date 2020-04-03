Are we looking at the next cheap bargain in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO)?

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) is -75.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.22 and a high of $12.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The DO stock was last observed hovering at around $1.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 77.75% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -612.0% lower than the price target low of $0.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.78, the stock is -20.98% and -46.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.08 million and changing 11.95% at the moment leaves the stock -69.58% off its SMA200. DO registered -83.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -65.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.6914 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.1012.

The stock witnessed a -34.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -75.78%, and is -11.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 27.59% over the week and 38.36% over the month.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) has around 2500 employees, a market worth around $276.65M and $980.60M in sales. and $980.60M in sales Profit margin for the company is -36.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.90% and -85.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.30%).

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) Analyst Forecasts

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.76 with sales reaching $225.94M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -70.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.30% in year-over-year returns.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) Top Institutional Holders

272 institutions hold shares in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO), with 417.24k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.30% while institutional investors hold 117.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 155.42M, and float is at 137.29M with Short Float at 22.71%. Institutions hold 117.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Loews Corporation with over 73.12 million shares valued at $525.73 million. The investor’s holdings represent 53.10% of the DO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Contrarius Investment Management Limited with 13.27 million shares valued at $95.42 million to account for 9.64% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 10.19 million shares representing 7.40% and valued at over $73.27 million, while FMR, LLC holds 5.45% of the shares totaling 7.5 million with a market value of $53.92 million.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ROLAND DAVID L, the company’s SVP, General Counsel and Sec. SEC filings show that ROLAND DAVID L sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $2.52 per share for a total of $10064.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25240.0 shares.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 16 that Kornblau Scott Lee (Senior Vice President – CFO) sold a total of 5,819 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 16 and was made at $8.69 per share for $50567.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the DO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 11, Gaffney Paul G (Director) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $7.72 for $7720.0. The insider now directly holds 2,000 shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO).

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) that is trading -86.53% down over the past 12 months. Pacific Drilling S.A. (PACD) is -97.26% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.79% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 33.92 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.29.