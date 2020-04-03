Ball Corporation (NYSE: BLL) stock Surged by 0.61 yesterday

Ball Corporation (NYSE: BLL) is -0.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $51.26 and a high of $82.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The BLL stock was last observed hovering at around $64.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.39% off its average median price target of $83.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.32% off the consensus price target high of $94.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 5.06% higher than the price target low of $68.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $64.56, the stock is 0.42% and -8.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.49 million and changing 0.61% at the moment leaves the stock -8.54% off its SMA200. BLL registered 11.27% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -8.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $69.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $69.23.

The stock witnessed a -17.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.06%, and is 3.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.60% over the week and 8.30% over the month.

Ball Corporation (BLL) has around 18300 employees, a market worth around $21.06B and $11.47B in sales. and $11.47B in sales Current P/E ratio is 38.77 and Fwd P/E is 19.26. Profit margin for the company is 4.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.95% and -22.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.00%).

Ball Corporation (BLL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ball Corporation (BLL) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ball Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.6 with sales reaching $2.82B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.70% in year-over-year returns.

Ball Corporation (BLL) Top Institutional Holders

903 institutions hold shares in Ball Corporation (BLL), with 2.08M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.64% while institutional investors hold 85.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 326.23M, and float is at 323.71M with Short Float at 1.99%. Institutions hold 84.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 37.68 million shares valued at $2.44 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.56% of the BLL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 27.2 million shares valued at $1.76 billion to account for 8.35% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 23.91 million shares representing 7.34% and valued at over $1.55 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.34% of the shares totaling 14.13 million with a market value of $913.75 million.

Ball Corporation (BLL) Insider Activity

A total of 93 insider transactions have happened at Ball Corporation (BLL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 55 and purchases happening 38 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HAYES JOHN A, the company’s CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT & C.E.O. SEC filings show that HAYES JOHN A sold 16,491 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 21 at a price of $76.93 per share for a total of $1.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 502467.0 shares.

Ball Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 14 that STRAIN ROBERT D (Sr. VP BallCorp & Pres. BATC) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 14 and was made at $77.50 per share for $774957.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 45157.0 shares of the BLL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 22, HAYES JOHN A (CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT & C.E.O.) disposed off 17,920 shares at an average price of $71.51 for $1.28 million. The insider now directly holds 438,670 shares of Ball Corporation (BLL).

Ball Corporation (BLL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include WestRock Company (WRK) that is trading -32.72% down over the past 12 months. Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) is 1.34% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.77% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.08 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.4.