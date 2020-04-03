Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) Vs. RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ): Updated Outlook

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) shares are -75.93% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -26.33% or -$0.26 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -76.17% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -42.24% and -68.19% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 02, 2016, Deutsche Bank recommended the BGFV stock is a Buy, while earlier, Deutsche Bank had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on August 02, 2017. 1 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the BGFV stock is a “Hold. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.72 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $5.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 85.6.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0, down from the $0.15 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 20 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 203,115 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 48,000 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ), on the other hand, is trading around $7.11 with a market cap of $1.28B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $13.33 and spell out a more modest performance – a 46.66% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.42 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 21 times at RLJ Lodging Trust over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 7 times and accounting for 323,966 shares. Insider sales totaled 35,005 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 14 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.97M shares after the latest sales, with 12.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.20% with a share float percentage of 165.66M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with RLJ Lodging Trust having a total of 318 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 24.95 million shares worth more than $442.12 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 14.80% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 23.17 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $410.56 million and represent 13.74% of shares outstanding.