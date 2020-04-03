C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) Vs. Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS): Which Is Riskier?

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) shares are -11.87% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.53% or $2.35 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -11.45% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 4.60% and -2.64% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 30, 2020, Susquehanna recommended the CHRW stock is a Neutral, while earlier, UBS had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on April 01, 2020. 22 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.90 to suggest that the CHRW stock is a “Moderate Sell. 3 of the 22 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $68.92 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $75.59. The forecasts give the C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. stock a price target range of $95.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $52.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 27.45% or -32.54%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -24.00% in the current quarter to $0.73, down from the $1.16 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.5, down -0.80% from $4.19 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.62 and $1.12. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.13 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 18 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 20 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 81,182 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 85,288. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 4,058 and 9,855 in purchases and sales respectively.

Biesterfeld Robert C Jr, a Chief Executive Officer at the company, bought 346 shares worth $24859.0 at $71.85 per share on Feb 04. The President of Robinson Fresh had earlier sold another 983 CHRW shares valued at $70803.0 on Feb 18. The shares were sold at $72.03 per share. Short Michael John (President, Global Forwarding) sold 170 shares at $77.26 per share on Jan 03 for a total of $13134.0 while Neill Michael W, (Chief Technology Officer) sold 671 shares on Nov 22 for $50080.0 with each share fetching $74.63.

Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LDOS), on the other hand, is trading around $88.63 with a market cap of $12.45B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $118.36 and spell out a more modest performance – a 25.12% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.52 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 94 times at Leidos Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 42 times and accounting for 257,464 shares. Insider sales totaled 133,578 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 52 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -10.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 831.45k shares after the latest sales, with 38.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.00% with a share float percentage of 140.51M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Leidos Holdings Inc. having a total of 787 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 15.83 million shares worth more than $1.55 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 9.15 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $895.47 million and represent 6.45% of shares outstanding.