Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) turns bullish with gain of 0.69 points

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) is -4.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $51.39 and a high of $80.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The CDNS stock was last observed hovering at around $65.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.69%.

Currently trading at $65.93, the stock is 7.77% and -3.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.96 million and changing 1.06% at the moment leaves the stock -4.42% off its SMA200. CDNS registered 1.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $66.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $68.02.

The stock witnessed a -6.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.71%, and is -1.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.62% over the week and 7.49% over the month.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) has around 8100 employees, a market worth around $19.90B and $2.34B in sales. and $2.34B in sales Current P/E ratio is 18.67 and Fwd P/E is 24.79. Profit margin for the company is 42.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.29% and -18.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (40.90%).

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.54 with sales reaching $613.79M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 187.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.40% year-over-year.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) Top Institutional Holders

733 institutions hold shares in Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS), with 3.78M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.63% while institutional investors hold 91.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 301.85M, and float is at 276.91M with Short Float at 2.03%. Institutions hold 90.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 33.06 million shares valued at $2.1 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.76% of the CDNS Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Massachusetts Financial Services Co. with 24.13 million shares valued at $1.53 billion to account for 8.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 20.54 million shares representing 7.31% and valued at over $1.3 billion, while Parnassus Investments /ca holds 5.12% of the shares totaling 14.39 million with a market value of $913.62 million.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) Insider Activity

A total of 121 insider transactions have happened at Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 75 and purchases happening 46 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TAN LIP BU, the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that TAN LIP BU sold 37,705 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 30 at a price of $67.07 per share for a total of $2.53 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 752128.0 shares.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 26 that TAN LIP BU (CEO) sold a total of 12,295 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 26 and was made at $67.04 per share for $824257.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 752128.0 shares of the CDNS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 19, Cowie James J (Sr. VP, General Counsel) disposed off 8,050 shares at an average price of $53.30 for $429065.0. The insider now directly holds 1,251 shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS).

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PTC Inc. (PTC) that is trading -42.36% down over the past 12 months. CEVA Inc. (CEVA) is -6.30% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -18.36% from the last report on May 14, 2019 to stand at a total of 6.64 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.25.