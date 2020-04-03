CarMax Inc. (KMX) turns bearish with loss of -2.16 points

CarMax Inc. (NYSE: KMX) is -42.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.59 and a high of $103.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The KMX stock was last observed hovering at around $52.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.16% off its average median price target of $91.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.46% off the consensus price target high of $118.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 13.45% higher than the price target low of $58.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $50.20, the stock is -18.92% and -39.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.69 million and changing -4.13% at the moment leaves the stock -42.86% off its SMA200. KMX registered -29.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -41.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $75.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $88.89.

The stock witnessed a -44.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -43.92%, and is -17.60% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.09% over the week and 12.61% over the month.

CarMax Inc. (KMX) has around 25946 employees, a market worth around $8.48B and $19.68B in sales. and $19.68B in sales Current P/E ratio is 9.74 and Fwd P/E is 9.24. Profit margin for the company is 4.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.55% and -51.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.80%).

CarMax Inc. (KMX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CarMax Inc. (KMX) is a “Buy”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CarMax Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/19/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.22 with sales reaching $4.89B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 30.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.90% year-over-year.

CarMax Inc. (KMX) Top Institutional Holders

875 institutions hold shares in CarMax Inc. (KMX), with 638.84k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.39% while institutional investors hold 102.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 168.90M, and float is at 162.69M with Short Float at 9.34%. Institutions hold 102.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 18.16 million shares valued at $1.59 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.12% of the KMX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Primecap Management Company with 10.85 million shares valued at $951.13 million to account for 6.64% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 10.73 million shares representing 6.57% and valued at over $940.42 million, while Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. holds 4.87% of the shares totaling 7.95 million with a market value of $697.04 million.

CarMax Inc. (KMX) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at CarMax Inc. (KMX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Reedy Thomas W JR, the company’s EVP of Finance. SEC filings show that Reedy Thomas W JR sold 29,550 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 04 at a price of $96.87 per share for a total of $2.86 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31970.0 shares.

CarMax Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 04 that Reedy Thomas W JR (EVP of Finance) sold a total of 29,937 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 04 and was made at $96.25 per share for $2.88 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 61520.0 shares of the KMX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 03, FOLLIARD THOMAS J (Director) disposed off 69,039 shares at an average price of $95.58 for $6.6 million. The insider now directly holds 214,935 shares of CarMax Inc. (KMX).

CarMax Inc. (KMX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Copart Inc. (CPRT) that is trading 1.07% up over the past 12 months. Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI) is -43.92% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.46% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 15.27 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.78.