CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (CBL) Vs. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN): Which Is Riskier?

CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (NYSE: CBL) shares are -79.16% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 21.56% or $0.04 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -78.34% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -24.55% and -60.96% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 19, 2018, JP Morgan recommended the CBL stock is a Underweight, while earlier, BTIG Research had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on May 31, 2019. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.80 to suggest that the CBL stock is a “Hold. 4 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.22. The forecasts give the CBL & Associates Properties Inc. stock a price target range of $1.25 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $0.35. The two limits represent an upside potential of 82.4% or 37.14%.

Earnings Forecast

For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.34, down -9.20% from -$0.74 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.1 and -$0.07. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.39 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 27 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 9 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 37,047,444 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 70,587. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 37,008,612 and 70,587 in purchases and sales respectively.

ASHNER MICHAEL L, a Director at the company, bought 900,000 shares worth $459000.0 at $0.51 per share on Feb 26. The Director had earlier bought another 1,116,909 CBL shares valued at $379749.0 on Mar 19. The shares were bought at $0.34 per share. ASHNER MICHAEL L (Director) bought 900,000 shares at $0.52 per share on Feb 25 for a total of $468000.0 while ASHNER MICHAEL L, (Director) bought 950,000 shares on Feb 24 for $513000.0 with each share fetching $0.54.

AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN), on the other hand, is trading around $43.76 with a market cap of $114.91B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $53.05 and spell out a more modest performance – a 17.51% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.40% with a share float percentage of 2.60B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AstraZeneca PLC having a total of 726 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 65.19 million shares worth more than $3.25 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Wellington Management Company, LLP held 2.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Primecap Management Company, with the investment firm holding over 58.78 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.93 billion and represent 2.24% of shares outstanding.