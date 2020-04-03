Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSE: LNG) stock Surged by 6.00 yesterday

Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSE: LNG) is -44.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.06 and a high of $70.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The LNG stock was last observed hovering at around $32.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.92% off its average median price target of $69.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.01% off the consensus price target high of $87.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are 30.78% higher than the price target low of $49.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.92, the stock is -4.19% and -28.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.95 million and changing 6.00% at the moment leaves the stock -42.80% off its SMA200. LNG registered -49.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $42.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $56.99.

The stock witnessed a -31.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -45.57%, and is -2.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.28% over the week and 12.12% over the month.

Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) has around 1530 employees, a market worth around $8.93B and $9.73B in sales. and $9.73B in sales Current P/E ratio is 13.88 and Fwd P/E is 10.42. Profit margin for the company is 6.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.35% and -51.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.20%).

Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) is a “Buy”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cheniere Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.46 with sales reaching $2.67B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 32.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 17.90% in year-over-year returns.

Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) Top Institutional Holders

729 institutions hold shares in Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG), with 2.63M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.04% while institutional investors hold 95.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 263.26M, and float is at 249.96M with Short Float at 2.92%. Institutions hold 94.64% of the Float.

Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) Insider Activity

A total of 51 insider transactions have happened at Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LANGHAM ANDREW, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LANGHAM ANDREW bought 3,300 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $37.91 per share for a total of $125097.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13174.0 shares.

Cheniere Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that BRANDOLINI NUNO (Director) bought a total of 6,331 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $39.44 per share for $249682.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12331.0 shares of the LNG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, SHEAR NEAL A (Director) acquired 3,750 shares at an average price of $38.64 for $144897.0. The insider now directly holds 25,110 shares of Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG).

Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include TOTAL S.A. (TOT) that is trading -28.89% down over the past 12 months. Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (CQP) is -34.09% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 15.07% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.2 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.75.