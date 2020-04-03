CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) is attracting new Institutional Money

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM) is -38.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.50 and a high of $27.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The COMM stock was last observed hovering at around $8.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.62% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -24.14% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.69, the stock is 5.20% and -20.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.78 million and changing 2.24% at the moment leaves the stock -31.14% off its SMA200. COMM registered -63.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.25.

The stock witnessed a -17.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -38.19%, and is -12.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.44% over the week and 16.16% over the month.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) has around 30000 employees, a market worth around $1.78B and $8.35B in sales. and $8.35B in sales Fwd P/E is 3.96. Profit margin for the company is -11.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.00% and -67.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.40%).

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.08 with sales reaching $2B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -839.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.50% year-over-year.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) Top Institutional Holders

324 institutions hold shares in CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM), with 3.47M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.79% while institutional investors hold 107.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 204.58M, and float is at 191.80M with Short Float at 6.78%. Institutions hold 105.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Maverick Capital Ltd. with over 19.33 million shares valued at $274.24 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.90% of the COMM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is FPR Partners, LLC with 19.31 million shares valued at $273.98 million to account for 9.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 18.81 million shares representing 9.63% and valued at over $266.86 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 9.09% of the shares totaling 17.75 million with a market value of $251.86 million.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Edwards Marvin S Jr, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Edwards Marvin S Jr bought 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $7.08 per share for a total of $212322.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 380408.0 shares.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that Watts Claudius E. IV (Director) bought a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $6.89 per share for $103307.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 107577.0 shares of the COMM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 12, WYATT FRANK B II (SVP, General Counsel & Sec) acquired 25,000 shares at an average price of $6.80 for $169905.0. The insider now directly holds 107,333 shares of CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM).

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Corning Incorporated (GLW) that is trading -45.61% down over the past 12 months. Belden Inc. (BDC) is -37.71% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.62% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 12.13 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.28.