Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) â€“ key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) is -52.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.44 and a high of $4.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The CIG stock was last observed hovering at around $1.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $3.20 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.65% off the consensus price target high of $4.23 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 38.28% higher than the price target low of $2.56 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.58, the stock is -22.11% and -44.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.84 million and changing 1.28% at the moment leaves the stock -51.39% off its SMA200. CIG registered -54.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -52.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.5491 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.1237.

The stock witnessed a -51.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -53.29%, and is -20.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.08% over the week and 12.02% over the month.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) has around 5596 employees, a market worth around $2.55B and $5.06B in sales. and $5.06B in sales Current P/E ratio is 3.98. Profit margin for the company is 12.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.72% and -60.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.00%).

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 117.20% this year.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) Top Institutional Holders

161 institutions hold shares in Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG), with 145.82k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.01% while institutional investors hold 11.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.61B, and float is at 1.13B with Short Float at 0.26%. Institutions hold 11.72% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 15.88 million shares valued at $54.15 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.30% of the CIG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Bank Of Nova Scotia / with 8.97 million shares valued at $30.59 million to account for 4.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are AQR Capital Management, LLC which holds 7.4 million shares representing 3.87% and valued at over $25.24 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.15% of the shares totaling 6.02 million with a market value of $20.52 million.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) that is trading -2.65% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -40.14% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.12 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.97.